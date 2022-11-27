Commercial fire in Chesapeake leaves car radio shop closed for repair

The fire was called in around 1:30 p.m., according to the fire department.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fire in a commercial building in Chesapeake has left a business closed for repair, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The fire at Same Day Auto Audio Repair, a car audio repair shop at 1228 S. Military Highway, was called in by a concerned citizen just before 1:30 p.m., the department said.

The fire department was on the scene three minutes later and found a medium sized building with smoke coming from the doors and rooflilne, the department said.

Responders entered the building with hose lines and found the fire in the front office.

Crews had the fire under control by about 1:40 p.m., the department said.