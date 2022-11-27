x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Commercial fire in Chesapeake leaves car radio shop closed for repair

The fire was called in around 1:30 p.m., according to the fire department.
Credit: Rick Dillow / 13News Now

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fire in a commercial building in Chesapeake has left a business closed for repair, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department

The fire at Same Day Auto Audio Repair, a car audio repair shop at 1228 S. Military Highway, was called in by a concerned citizen just before 1:30 p.m., the department said. 

The fire department was on the scene three minutes later and found a medium sized building with smoke coming from the doors and rooflilne, the department said. 

Responders entered the building with hose lines and found the fire in the front office. 

Crews had the fire under control by about 1:40 p.m., the department said. 

Thought the building was empty at the time of the fire, a representative of the business came to assess the damage and determined that the shop would close for repair, the department said. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'757 United Prayer Vigil' to be held in honor of Walmart shooting victims

Before You Leave, Check This Out