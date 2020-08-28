Firefighter injured battling church fire in Chesapeake

Gabriel Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church sustained major fire damage, officials said. A firefighter with minor injuries was treated at the scene.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One firefighter is hurt after crews battled a church fire in Chesapeake early Friday morning.

The fire occurred at the Gabriel Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church around 2:06 a.m. at 2216 Long Ridge Road. That's in the Fentress section of the city.

A citizen reported the church after seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

Crews arrived and found intense flames coming from the building. The structure sustained major fire damage, officials said.

The fire was under control by 4:46 a.m.

A firefighter was treated at the scene and released for minor injuries.