Firefighters respond to four-story grain dryer fire at Perdue Farms in Chesapeake

Fire crews will be on the scene for several more hours as they battle a fire in a grain dryer that contains soybeans.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An industrial fire broke out at Perdue Farms Tuesday afternoon, and firefighters have been working hard to put it out.

Chesapeake Fire Department said it received a call about a fire that occurred in a four-story grain dryer located at 501 Barnes Road. They said the gain dryer contained soybeans.

Employees at Perdue Farms were forced to evacuate the area and fire crews said no one was reported hurt in the incident.

Fire crews are expecting to be on the scene for several more hours, as this incident is under extensive maintenance.