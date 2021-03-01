Firefighters respond to hotel fire in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake

Woodspring Suites on Kempsville Road is experiencing major water damage after the fourth floor of the hotel caught on fire.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A hotel located in the Greenbrier area is dealing with serious water damage issues after one floor caught on fire Saturday evening.

The Chesapeake Fire Department received a call on Saturday, Jan. 2 around 6:14 p.m. to a fire that occurred at the Woodspring Suites located at 137 Kempsville Road.

Firefighters said the call initially came in as a fire alarm that went off but was later upgraded to a commercial fire response after they found out that the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the hotel.

Fire crews said when they got to the hotel room, the sprinkler system had already put out the fire. They said although the fire was small, it was still enough to set off the sprinklers.

Firefighters made sure all guests and employees were evacuated from the hotel and that the water was shut off to stop any further damage. They said there were multiple rooms on every floor that suffered water damage.

Officials are evaluating the loss caused by the fire and water to best determine the areas that are safest to return to. The fire department is also working with property management on hotel arrangements for the displaced residents.