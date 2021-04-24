Firefighters respond to house fire in South Norfolk section of Chesapeake

Fire crews said there was no visible smoke or flames from outside of the house in the 1000 block of Park Avenue. They found smoke upon entering the home.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family is able to return to their home in South Norfolk after caught on fire Saturday morning.

Chesapeake Fire Department said it received a call around 10:22 a.m. about a fire that broke out at a house located in the 1000 block of Park Avenue.

Firefighters from Engine 1 made it to the scene within 5 minutes and said there wasn't any visible smoke or flames showing from outside of the home.

Once they went inside the house, they then found smoke. The family who lives in the house had to evacuate at the time of the fire.

Crews from stations 1, 2 and 3 were on the scene assisting, along with Norfolk station 8. They were able to quickly put the fire out.

Officials said there were no reported injuries and the residents of the home were able to go safely go back inside.