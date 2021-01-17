Firefighters respond to house fire near Great Bridge Blvd in Chesapeake

Chesapeake Fire Department said it found smoke coming from the structure when it arrived at the house located in the 700 block of Pebble Quay.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials are investigating a fire that broke out in a neighborhood between Great Bridge Boulevard and Dominion Boulevard on Sunday morning.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said crews were called on Sunday, Jan. 17, around 10:47 a.m. about a house fire in the 700 block of Pebble Quay.

Firefighters arrived at the burning home within 9 minutes after being called and said they found smoke coming from the house.

Crew from stations 15, 2 and 4 were all on the scene. They quickly went into the home for fire attack and to check for any occupants possibly still inside.