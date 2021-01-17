Firefighters respond to house fire near Great Bridge Blvd in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Officials are investigating a fire that broke out in a neighborhood between Great Bridge Boulevard and Dominion Boulevard on Sunday morning.
The Chesapeake Fire Department said crews were called on Sunday, Jan. 17, around 10:47 a.m. about a house fire in the 700 block of Pebble Quay.
Firefighters arrived at the burning home within 9 minutes after being called and said they found smoke coming from the house.
Crew from stations 15, 2 and 4 were all on the scene. They quickly went into the home for fire attack and to check for any occupants possibly still inside.
Firefighters were able to have the fire under control at 11:34 a.m. and said all residents made it out of the house safely.