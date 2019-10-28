CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters were able to bring a large overnight debris fire under control in the Bower Hills section of Chesapeake.

The fire was reported by a passerby around 11 p.m. Sunday at Vico Construction Corporation on Enterprise Circle.

A large pile of mostly wood debris, which came from land clearing operations on the Interstate 64 widening project, had caught fire.

While the fire has been brought under control, firefighters are continuing to spray water over the smoldering pile.

The fire department said mulch and wood chip fires are common due to heat created from decomposing materials.

Residents and businesses can expect a lingering smell of smoke as crews continue to work in the area.