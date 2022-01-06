First annual horseback riding event for first responder families held in Chesapeake

According to research, equine therapy has been proven to increase positive feelings and even serve as a type of treatment for trauma survivors.

It's true when they say that the stress you face at work can be easily brought into your home life.

For those who selflessly serve the health and safety of their community, this is no exception.

On August 6, over 60 families of first responders across Hampton Roads came together for the inaugural "1st Responder Equine Event" in Chesapeake at the Northwest River Park Equestrian Center.

For several hours throughout the day, the local nonprofit Hero Kids Foundation and the Crescent Bay Pony Club joined forces to provide time for parents, their children and horses to bond in a special way.

The Hero Kids Foundation was created to provide support for the children of firefighters, police, military members and paramedics through different types of animal-based programs, according to their website. You can learn more by clicking here.

According to research, equine therapy has been proven to increase positive feelings and even serve as a type of treatment for trauma survivors.

For this event, horseback riding focused on creating a fun, family-bonding experience. Many first responders have demanding schedules, so this allowed them to take a breath and create memories with their loved ones.