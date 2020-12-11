First COVID-19 cases surface at Chesapeake City Jail, deputies also test positive

Three inmates at the Chesapeake City Jail as well as six deputies and two contractors with the sheriff's office have tested positive for COVID-19.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A few inmates at Chesapeake City Jail as well as several staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's according to a spokesperson with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office who told 13News Now on Thursday that three inmates at the jail tested positive.

These positive tests mark the first cases to ever surface at Chesapeake City Jail.

Additionally, six deputies and two contractors who work with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office have also come down with the virus.

The sheriff's office has started a quarantine within known affected areas and is monitoring the situation.