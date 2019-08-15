CHESAPEAKE, Va. — First responders from across the city surrounded Hickory High School as part of an Active Threat Response Training Exercise.

They’re working together to improve how Chesapeake handles an active shooter situation.

Participating agencies included the Chesapeake Police and Fire departments, Sheriff's Office, Department of Health and Community Services, SWAT, Chesapeake Parks and Recreation, Animal Control, Public Communications, and Dispatch.

The response training was recommended by the School Safety Taskforce.

Fake scenario

To prepare for the group simulation, they held two trainings at the campus on Aug. 6 and 7.

This fake scenario used the storyline of a parent being upset and shooting inside the school his son attended.

Even though the scenario was fake, the possibility of an active shooter targeting a school is real.

That’s why school district officials wanted the training inside their schools.

“It’s a possibility, you know, we have threats from students. They don’t turn out to be credible all of the time, but we do deal with it,” said Chesapeake School Board Chairman Victoria Proffitt.

She also said they wanted this training, “so the community knows, we (C.P.S.) take this (shootings) very seriously. That safety is our top priority with their students.”

A 'quick response'

Chesapeake police officers said this practice helps coordinate a quick response from everyone—from dispatch to SWAT teams.

“In an actual event this would be an all hands on deck type thing,” said Public Information Officer Leo Kosinski.

He said, “when you hear active shooter, that’s the worst-case scenario. That’s why we think it’s important that we all work together like we’re doing today.”

People who participated included school district administrators such as superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton.

He said it’s a hands-on experience that can’t be rehearsed enough.

“That’s how we get better because when it comes to safety it’s all about problem-solving, using common sense, muscle memory, you know,” said Cotton.

After Hampton Roads made national news, with shootings in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, this training is a real opportunity to ensure the safety of local schools and our community.

“We need to be prepared because as much as we hope this never happens, we see it happening in other places around the country,” said Chesapeake City Manager James Baker.

