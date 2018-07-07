CHESAPEAKE, Va., (WVEC) -- Five children were rescued from a house fire in Chesapeake on Saturday.

The children — ages 10, 7, 4, 3 and 6 months old — were rescued from a structure fire in the South Norfolk Section of Chesapeake.

Chesapeake fire responded to a house fire in the 800 block of Wright Avenue.

Crews were dispatched at 12:36 p.m. and arrived at 12:40 p.m., Capt. Lawrence Matthews said.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a single family residence on fire.

They discovered that a neighbor had rescued four children from the residence using a ladder.

A firefighter then went in and rescued a 6-month-old infant. The children who were rescued were 10, 7, 4 and 3-years-old.

The four older children were all transported to local hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening, while the 6-month-old is in critical condition, Matthews said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the family will be displaced.

The fire, which originated in the kitchen, was declared under control at 12:59 p.m.

