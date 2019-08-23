CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Five adults and 10 children are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire damaged their homes in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake firefighters were called to a fire at 8:01 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Elkhart Street in the city's Deep Creek neighborhood.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story middle townhouse. The fire was pushing into the attic space and extending into the adjacent townhouses.

The structure of the homes sustained heavy damage while the damage to the outside of the homes was moderate.

The fire was under control at 8:40 p.m. and out at 10:16 p.m.

The 15 people who lived in the homes weren't injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.