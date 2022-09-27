Food Lion gifts local pantry $6,000 makeover to better serve community

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia nominated Solid Rock Outreach Worldwide Outreach as part of the grocer’s Great Pantry Makeover initiative.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As shoppers feel the impact of inflation at the grocery store, more people are turning to food pantries for relief. Now, a Chesapeake non-profit will be able to serve more people, with the help of Food Lion.

Volunteers gave Solid Rock Worldwide Outreach a $6,000 facelift of its food pantry, Bountiful Blessings, over the weekend.

The effort is part of Food Lion's Great Pantry Makeover, which agreed to spruce up and restock the facility. Volunteers spent several hours painting the facility at 245 Indian Creek Road in Chesapeake.

Michelle Hairston, the outreach coordinator for Solid Rock, said the pantry provides food for about 300 families per week. The ministry also offers a mobile food delivery option that serves several hundreds of people throughout Hampton Roads.

“My grandma always said, 'Service is the rent that you pay to dwell here on earth.' And I prayed for this and it happened. So I am beyond grateful," said Hairston.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore nominated Solid Rock for the award, according to a spokesperson for the organization.

With the help of Food Lion, the pantry will now be set up like a grocery store and will allow people to select food items. Before, only volunteers operated out of the facility.

Hairston believes this will help more people gain access to healthy food options.

In addition to the makeup, Solid Rock also received 145 Food Lion gift cards.