Four adults, 1 child displaced by Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Five people, including a child, were displaced in a Chesapeake house fire around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A release from the fire department said nobody was hurt in the incident.

The adult and child who were home managed to escape, thanks to the warning of someone passing by.

The department got to the South Norfolk home, in the 1600 block of Cullen Ave., within 4 minutes of being called.

There was a fire in the attached garage of the two-story house, officials said.

Fire and rescue teams were able to get two dogs out of the residence, and said they were also uninjured.

The blaze was under control by 10:57 a.m. It was determined to be an accident.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue assisted with the Chesapeake Fire Department's response.