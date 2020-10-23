Four teens charged in connection with deadly shooting in Chesapeake

Three of the men, ages 18-19, face murder charges in connection with the shooting that left a 17-year-old dead. A 17-year-old girl was also charged.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three men are facing murder charges in connection with a shooting that left one hurt and a 17-year-old dead earlier this week.

A 17-year-old girl is also facing charges in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened October 21 around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Gum Tree Court.

Officers found the 17-year-old boy and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where the boy later died. The man is recovering from his injuries.

Chesapeake detectives charged the following individuals:

Christian Lineback, 19, of Portsmouth was arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, 3 counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Malicious Wounding.

Gabreil Crittenden, 18, of Portsmouth was arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, 3 counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Malicious Wounding.

Titus Davidson, 18, of Portsmouth was arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, 3 counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Malicious Wounding.

The 17-year-old girl is charged with Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Conspiracy to Use a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.