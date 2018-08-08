The Tap Tap Craft Beer Festival is celebrating its fourth anniversary this weekend.

The annual event supports local organizations working to help Haiti's youth.

Visitors can enjoy unlimited complimentary tastings of over 40 craft and international beers, as well as food trucks and local bands.

It will be held at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake on Saturday, August 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. General admission is $35 with VIP costing $50. You can buy tickets at taptapfest.org.

Tap Tap has raised more than $50,000 at past events.

