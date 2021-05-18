Friends of woman found dead in Chesapeake describe her as a caring woman

Following the death of Laura Miles, which is now a homicide investigation by Chesapeake Police, friends of Miles are speaking out about who she was.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police continue to investigate the death of Laura Miles one day after she was found. Police said they found her body in the woods along Taylor Road in Chesapeake Monday night, following an hours-long search.

The 61-year-old was reported missing Monday morning and suffered from diabetes. When police found her car, they ruled her disappearance as suspicious.

Now, Detectives said they are investigating this case as a homicide, but don't have any suspects listed or identified at this time.

A friend and former co-worker of Miles, Rick Lewis, said he just spoke with her last month. The two worked together in Maryland where Lewis said she was a leader and always took care of her co-workers.

"Miss Laura was a good woman. That's all I can say about her. She was a good woman," said Lewi. "She was real cool. Everybody loved Miss Laura. She always looked out for us and hearing that all this happened to her was just...crazy."

Lewis said they both worked in dredging services, which transfers them to various regions, such as Pennsylvania, Maryland, and here in Chesapeake.

Police said while there are no suspects identified, they continue to search for the person responsible.