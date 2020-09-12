Friends remember good Samaritan who died trying to save woman in Chesapeake wreck

Virginia State Police report Ashley Ryan Burroughs, 30, stopped to help a woman in a car wreck. While he was doing that, a second car hit his truck and it flipped.

NEW BERN, N.C. — A selfless act on I-664 in Chesapeake early Sunday robbed a North Carolina man of his life.

“It would just be his thing to see something on the side of the road and just immediately stop, pull over,” said Blackbeard’s Restaurant general manager Jennifer Zerby. “Try to help, or figure out a way to help, not even thinking of his own safety.”

Friends said Burroughs was a man who died the way he lived.

They said he was on his way back home to New Bern, North Carolina, when he pulled over to help.

It’s a devastating loss for his Blackbeard’s Restaurant friends in New Bern. Zerby said he worked security there, but his generosity went far beyond the job description.

“Even when he wasn’t working, he was always over here asking what he could do to help,” Zerby said.

Blackbeard’s is also where he met and married the love of his life, Alison.

“They got married on the deck,” Zerby said. “They did a Halloween themed wedding on Halloween. It was so cool, and they both looked so happy.”

After a month of marriage, he leaves behind his wife and four kids.

“He looked at her like she was the best thing on this planet,” said staff member Becca Terry.

Staff shared the heartbreaking news to their customers on Facebook. They marked his table with sweet tea, no ice, and extra bleu cheese, his usual order.

“He is definitely going to be missed,” Terry said.

Burroughs is changing lives even in his death by serving as an organ donor.

“His selfless, loving heart is going to beat again, and the recipient of that heart is so lucky,” said staff member Jayme Heintzman.