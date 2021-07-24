Funeral arrangements announced for the victims in a Chesapeake crash earlier this month

A suspect, who police say was speeding away from an officer, crashed into a car with Jennifer O'Connell and David Jones inside. It happened on July 15.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 17, 2021.

13News Now is learning more details about the funeral arrangements for Jennifer O'Connell, 54, and David Jones, 65, of Chesapeake.

The two were inside their car on the night of July 15 when a suspect speeding away from an officer crashed into them, according to police. It happened at the shopping center near Regal Theatres along Crossways Boulevard in Chesapeake.

Since we've reported on the suspect's arrest and charges. We also visited the church where O'Connell and Jones were active members.

Church of the Epiphany in Norfolk told 13News Now that Jones' funeral will be on Friday, July 30 at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow. The church is located at 1530 Lafayette Boulevard in Norfolk, VA.

"The service will be live-streamed and a video of this service will be on YouTube and will be available on our Facebook and Web Page after the service," said Jackie Rochelle with the church.