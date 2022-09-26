Gas leak near Target in Chesapeake causes evacuation

When firefighters saw the size of the gas leak, and that it was just feet from Target, they evacuated the shopping center. Most stores have reopened, but not Target.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Target in the Edinburgh Shopping Center in Chesapeake had to be evacuated Monday afternoon because of a gas leak.

Capt. Steven Bradley with the city's fire department said there were contractors working in the shopping center, and around 12:45 p.m., they hit an underground gas line.

It took firefighting teams eight minutes to get to the scene. When they got there and saw the size of the leak and that it was just feet from the Target, they evacuated the shopping center.

Bradley said the fire department and Virginia Natural Gas worked together to fix the service line.

Since then, most stores have reopened. As of 2:30 p.m., only Target was still closed.

The line hasn't been totally repaired, yet.