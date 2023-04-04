Gilmerton Bridge closures to extend through end of April

The weekend work periods are designed to not affect drivers during regular workday commutes. Drivers should continue to use the High Rise Bridge on I-64.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake will continue to close on weekends through the end of April, according to an update from the City of Chesapeake.

The closures will last from Fridays at 9 p.m. until Mondays at 5 a.m. The repair project initially began in February and was supposed to be done by the end of March.

The weekend work periods are designed to not affect drivers during regular workday commutes.

Drivers should continue to use the High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64 instead.

The extended schedule of the closures is as follows: