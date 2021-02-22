Girl crashes car on High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake after short police pursuit

Virginia State Police troopers were trying to pull over a girl for speeding and vehicle registration. She was taken into custody after the crash.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police trooper said they were investigating a crash involving a girl who refused to stop for them Monday morning.

The short police pursuit happened eastbound on Interstate 64, according to spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Troopers were trying to pull over the girl for speeding and vehicle registration. State police said the registration came back to another vehicle.

The girl refused to stop and continued to speed before crashing on the High Rise Bridge.

She was taken into custody. She suffered minor injuries.