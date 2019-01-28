CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thousands of federal employees went back to work Monday after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The government has reopened for at least 3 weeks while a solution to the stalemate is reached regarding funding for a border wall with Mexico.

Tamara Shipp has been a government subcontractor for the last 30 years.

“I do legal transcriptions so most of the work I do is for the Security Exchange Commission. I work with the division of enforcement and they do investigative interviews and I transcribe them,” said Shipp.

Since the more than one-month government shutdown Shipp could not work.

“Because the SEC was one of the agencies affected, they are not in the office doing their job. Therefore, I’m not getting any work from them, and I can’t do my job. So, if don’t work, I don’t get paid, and for contractors like me there’s no back pay,” said Shipp.

Many federal workers headed back to their jobs, but Shipp said she’s unsure when she’ll be able to start working, and for how long.

“It’s my presumption that the people with the SEC are back in the office and ramped up again, but there will be a little bit of lag time. If they are able to schedule some interviews this week, then I’ll get those to work on next week. We are still very much up in the air because there’s the threat to shut it down again in 3 weeks,” said Shipp.

Shipp and her family are cutting back and dipping into their emergency funds to make ends meet. In the meantime, she said she’ll begin looking towards entering into the job market again, just years before she thought she’d retire.

“We are saving for retirement and the plans that we are making are for five or six years down the road. I did not expect to have to be going out there and trying to sell myself in the job market,” said Shipp.