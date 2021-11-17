Great Bridge High School to host event for teen driver safety

The Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety and Virginia State Police are working together to teach students the dangers of unsafe driving.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The above video is on file from Oct. 21, 2019.

Local leaders in Chesapeake want to educate students on the importance of safe driving practices after experts said vehicle crashes were the leading cause of teen deaths in the country.

Great Bridge High School partnered with Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) and Virginia State Police to teach students about teen driver safety. The program is funded by a grant through State Farm.

The high school is hosting the event Friday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Students will get a chance to experience what it could be like to be distracted and impaired while driving, through a hands-on simulator.

“These programs are a unique way to teach youth and teens about the consequences of risky driving behaviors,” said Kendall Lythgoe, Education and Strategic Planning Coordinator for YOVASO. “It creates an environment for students to engage with each other and law enforcement about driver and passenger safety.”

Additionally, the teens will get a chance to learn about the dangers of unsafe driving and passenger behaviors through the 'ScanEd' program.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death among teens in the U.S.,” said Kate Beadle, spokesperson for State Farm. “State Farm is strongly committed to doing everything we can to reduce teen crashes and help save lives. This is why we support programs like ScanEd.”