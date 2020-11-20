Man found shot at Chesapeake Wawa

Police were called to the Wawa on Woodlake Avenue, where they found a person shot multiple times.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Chesapeake on Thursday evening.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of Woodlake Drive for a report of an injured person in the Greenbrier section of the city. Officers arrived to find a man at the Wawa suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, where investigators say his condition is stable.

There's no immediate word on what may have led to the shooting or if police have any suspects.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or online at P3Tips.com.