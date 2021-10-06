13News Now Vault: Greenbrier Mall celebrates 40 years in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — October 7 marks the 40th anniversary of Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake.
According to the 13News Now archives, the nearly 900,000 square-foot mall opened for the first time in 1981 to a “sea of cars and waves of people.”
A lot has changed since the '80s. For starters, its longtime anchor store, Sears, closed in 2018 after nearly four decades in the spot. It was an opening-day anchor at the mall, along with other anchor stores Miller & Rhoads (sold to Hecht’s in 1990), and Leggett.
The mall went through an extensive renovation in 2003. It received a new color scheme, and the former Leggett/Belk/Dillard’s building was converted to a JCPenney store.
Most recently, the Chesapeake City Council withdrew a project proposal that would bring a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium to the old Sears site.
Traffic concerns were the main reason the project was shot down.
