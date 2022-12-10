Greenbrier Mall evacuated after parking lot shooting, say police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police evacuated Greenbrier Mall after a shooting in the parking lot Saturday night.
Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the mall on Greenbrier Parkway for reports of a shooting outside the building.
According to a police spokesperson, the shooter ran away before officers arrived to the mall.
As of Saturday night, there have been no reports of any injuries, according to police.
A Chesapeake police spokesperson said officers entered the mall and began evacuating as a precaution.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, said police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS.