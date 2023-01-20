Greenbrier's Regal Cinema movie theater closing

Regal Greenbrier is among 39 theaters listed as closing in the coming weeks after the theater chain's owner, Cineworld Group LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Regal Greenbrier is among the 39 theaters listed as closing in the coming weeks after the theater chain's owner, Cineworld Group LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company plans to reject the theaters' leases on Feb. 15.

Cineworld said in the filing it estimates closing these theaters will save approximately $22 million annually.

Around 500 Regal theaters currently remain across the country, according to its website. It is the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S. behind AMC Theatres, which has around 950 theaters globally.