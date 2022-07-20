Guests displaced after fire at Chesapeake hotel

The Quality Inn management is working to relocate all of the hotel's guests to area hotels.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fire broke out at the Quality Inn of Greenbrier in Chesapeake Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the hotel in the 100 block of Red Cedar Court at around 3:30 p.m. after a fire alarm went off.

Crews found heavy smoke on the third floor of the hotel. Once inside the room, crews found that the sprinkler system had extinguished the fire.

The room the fire originated in, along with rooms below on the second and first floors, sustained significant water damage, fire officials said.

The Chesapeake Fire Dept. said the hotel's electrical system, fire protection, and emergency egress were all compromised.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. Investigators from the Chesapeake Fire Marshal's Office have ruled the fire accidental.