Second-grader brings loaded gun to Southwestern Elementary

The school said the gun was confiscated quickly, and the incident was reported to the Chesapeake Police Department.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department has been notified after a second-grader brought a loaded gun to Southwestern Elementary School.

A spokesman for the school said the incident happened on Friday, October 29. On that day, faculty were informed of a second-grade student who brought a weapon to school.

The administration confiscated the gun quickly and discovered that it was in fact loaded.

School administration contacted their School Resource Officer who partnered with the school for an investigation.

Following the incident, the school's principal, Tiffany Johnson, sent an email to parents informing them of what had happened.

Johnson applauded the students who reported the gun to a trusted adult and expressed her thankfulness that the message of "see something, say something" is being understood at the school.

"Incidents such as this provide us with the opportunity for teachable moments. Please take time to talk with your child about items that are not permitted at school and continue to encourage them to report any safety concerns immediately," Johnson wrote in the message to parents.

Johnson also said the incident was reported to the Chesapeake Police Department for further investigation.