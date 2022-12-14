Community kindness: Here's what could happen if you get pulled over in Chesapeake in December

If the circumstances of your traffic stop allow, you'll get the perfect centerpiece for your holiday dinner instead of that dreaded piece of paper.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 8, 2021.

If you've ever been pulled over while driving, you probably have had that sinking feeling in your stomach. It isn't a good one.

But if it happens to you in the city of Chesapeake on December 16, you may be in luck.

This is the fifth year Chesapeake Police have partnered with Kroger, the Chesapeake Crime Line and the Chesapeake Jubilee for "Turkey instead of a Ticket."

According to the department, a local man who is not a police officer named Rodney Foster started this act of kindness after raising money from several sponsors.

If the circumstances of your traffic stop allow, you'll get the perfect centerpiece for your holiday dinner -- a frozen turkey -- instead of that dreaded piece of paper.

So, make sure you're extra nice!