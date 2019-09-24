CHESAPEAKE, Virginia — Chesapeake neighbors are puzzled at why their summer water bills skyrocketed this year.

Neighbors across Chesapeake brought up the concern last week and now more are coming forward with their bills.

Marian Crockett doesn't understand how she and her 11-year-old daughter could have possibly used 31-thousand gallons of water this month.

"They kind of leaped from my average, which was $100 to $120, and then it jumped up to $300, and then it jumped up to $660,” said Crockett.

Crockett decided to go back to past summers and see how much she was billed.

RELATED: Chesapeake neighbors are asking why their water bills are so high

"For 2017, in the summer months it's $433, and then we get into November, and it goes to $528,” said Crockett. "In 2018, July goes up to $494, and then September goes back to $402,” said Crockett.

Crockett decided this summer she wanted answers for why her bill went up so much. Crockett said she called City of Chesapeake officials who had her test her Viridian Reserve home for a leak.

"The process is that I had to identify if there's a leak and do the toilet test and that determined no leak,” said Crockett.

That’s when Crockett hired a private plumber, who also found no water leak.

"My plumber recommended that I request a meter check, he felt there was something wrong with the meters,” said Crockett.

Crockett said that she was informed by Chesapeake officials that the meter was fine. She said she's not the only one drowning in water bills.

"Tons of people are seeing an increase. I know one lady and her bill was well over $1,500,” said Crockett.

A viewer sent 13NewsNow copies of her bill that showed a charge of over $3,500.

Crockett said at this point, City officials only have one option left for her and that’s to fill out a form for the investigation, that she won't be able to fill out another for a decade.

"It's a leak adjustment with an unidentified water loss form, and you can only do that once every ten years. That doesn't make sense,” said Crockett.

13News Now reached out to the Chesapeake city officials for more information, but they haven't responded.







