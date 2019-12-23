CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Just days before Christmas, Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways History Foundation hosted a breakfast with Santa Claus.

The group's executive director, Lin Olsen, said the event Saturday was a way to celebrate the holiday and to let people know about the work the foundation does to preserve history.

“The Battle of Great Bridge was a crucial part of our American heritage, and it’s one of the reasons you fly an American flag,” Olsen said.

The encounter ended in victory over the British during the Revolutionary War back in 1775. The foundation works to preserve the site of the battle and the Albemarle and Chesapeake Canal.

The breakfast also served as a fundraiser.

“We have a donation box out, but it’s not necessary,” said Olsen, who pointed out it really was a great way to get people into the holiday spirit.

Families got to play some colonial-era games and listen to live music.

“The children love it, and it’s a great way to introduce Christmas and the museum,” Olsen said.

This was the second year the foundation held the event.