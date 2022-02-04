Over 100 tenants displaced after person crashes into hotel in Chesapeake

Firefighters said a person drove into a Studios & Suites 4 Less in the Western Branch area and fled the scene. The building was seriously damaged.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Crews in Chesapeake said someone hit a hotel building in the Western Branch area late Thursday night and drove off.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to Studios & Suites 4 Less located on 2424 Gun Road. They were called around 11 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a building.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they noticed that the building sustained serious damage (mainly utility-related). The person who struck the building drove away before crews got there.

Officials from Columbia Gas were called to shut off a natural gas line that was fractured. Additionally, the city's public utility department had to shut off the water to the building due to the damaged water main.

Dominion Energy was also contacted to handle the damaged electrical meter base.

The hotel management had to make sure guests were safe, so they had to evacuate. No one got hurt, but over 100 tenants were relocated.

If you know anything about this incident or the hit-and-run driver's whereabouts please call Chesapeake police.