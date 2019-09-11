PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Holly Cove community members hosted a fundraiser on Saturday for victims of the Memorial Day weekend shooting.

The shooting left 9 people hurt and one man dead after gunfire tore through a block party in the Chesapeake neighborhood.

The boxing demonstration and anti-violence event took place at Venue 757 in Portsmouth.

Since the shooting, neighbors have been working with the city to come up with solutions for safer streets and to help kids in the neighborhood.

A task force was established and it comprises a wide range of people from the city manager's office, police and fire, the Holly Cove Civic League, the YMCA, and the Boys & Girls Club.

