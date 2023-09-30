Fire leaves 'extensive' damage to home in Chesapeake's Greenbrier area

No residents were inside the home at the time of the blaze, officials said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Greenbrier home was heavily damaged by smoke when it caught fire Saturday evening, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

The fire was reported at 5:35 p.m. when a citizen reported smoke billowing from the home in the 100 block of Lenore Trail.

Heavy smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to put the blaze out, however, they said the home "suffered extensive smoke damage."

