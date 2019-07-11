CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Homearama showcases the newest and best homes in Hampton Roads.
The event is underway in Chesapeake and runs through Nov. 10 at Culpepper Landing.
The three-weekend event gives attendees the opportunity to see the latest home decor and design.
It also highlights the talent of local builders.
It's a great way for homeowners to get ideas for their own homes and see how different spaces flow.
Single-day tickets are $10. Kids under 12 get in free. Military and first responders receive a $3 discount. Tickets need to be purchased at the gate to receive these discounts.
