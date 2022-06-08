Family displayed following fire in Chesapeake

The fire broke out in a two-story home on Hoover Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No one was hurt, but a family of four needs a place to stay after a fire broke out in their home in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake, firefighters said.

The Chesapeake Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1100 block of Hoover Avenue around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story house.

Two adults and two children got out safely before firefighters arrived.

The fire was located in a rear corner of the building, and crews were able to bring it under control shortly after 5 p.m. The City of Norfolk assisted the Chesapeake firefighters in bringing the fire under control.

The house suffered major damage. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family in finding a place to stay.