CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in the Indian River section of Chesapeake Thursday evening.

A concerned neighbor called at around 6:45 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from a home in the 3300 block of Hornsea Road.

When crews arrived, they found flames coming from the sunroom at the back of the home.

No one was hurt in the fire and help from the Red Cross wasn't needed.