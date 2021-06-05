House in Deep Creek section of Chesapeake damaged by fire

The Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire in the 1200 block of Tampa Dr. started because of an electrical issue.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three people were displaced Tuesday after their house in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake caught fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it got a report of a fire in the 1200 block of Tampa Drive around 1:15 p.m. Firefighters showed up soon after that and found smoke coming from the roof of a two-story house.

They entered the home and put out the fire, which was under control at 1:40 p.m. Portsmouth Fire-Rescue helped the crews from Chesapeake.

Everyone was able to get out of the house before the fire department arrived. Firefighters said no one was hurt.