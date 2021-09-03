Crews respond to house fire in Great Bridge section of Chesapeake

Chesapeake firefighters say they responded to a house fire located in the 500 block of Beauregard Drive. The fire started in the garage.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from June 24, 2021.

Two residents were forced to leave their home in the Great Bridge area after it caught on fire Friday morning.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was called just before 8 a.m. about a house fire in the 500 block of Beauregard Drive. After residents said they smelled smoke and heard crackling sounds in the garage area.

When crews arrived, they found a one-story home with flames coming from the garage, which is where it started and spread to the room above.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but the garage was already seriously damaged.

The people who lived in the home safely evacuated before crews got to the home. Medics treated one person for smoke inhalation -- they did not need hospital treatment.

Firefighters said the residents made arrangements to stay with family.