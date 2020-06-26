House fire in Chesapeake displaces five people

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family of five was displaced after a fire damaged their home late Thursday night.
Chesapeake fire crews responded around 11:43 p.m. to the 2000 block of Maywood Street. That's in the Deep Creek section of the city.
Crews found fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.
The fire was under control at 11:56 p.m. and out by 12:17 a.m., officials said.
Two adults and three children evacuated the house safely.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Housing arrangements are being made for the family.