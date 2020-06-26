House fire in Chesapeake displaces five people

Chesapeake fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Maywood Street. That's in the Deep Creek section of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family of five was displaced after a fire damaged their home late Thursday night.

Chesapeake fire crews responded around 11:43 p.m. to the 2000 block of Maywood Street. That's in the Deep Creek section of the city.

Crews found fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.

The fire was under control at 11:56 p.m. and out by 12:17 a.m., officials said.

Two adults and three children evacuated the house safely.

No one was injured.