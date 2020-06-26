x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

House fire in Chesapeake displaces five people

Chesapeake fire crews responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Maywood Street. That's in the Deep Creek section of the city.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A family of five was displaced after a fire damaged their home late Thursday night.

Chesapeake fire crews responded around 11:43 p.m. to the 2000 block of Maywood Street. That's in the Deep Creek section of the city.

Crews found fire and smoke coming from a two-story home.

The fire was under control at 11:56 p.m. and out by 12:17 a.m., officials said.

Two adults and three children evacuated the house safely.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Housing arrangements are being made for the family.  

RELATED: Norfolk Fire-Rescue works to put out blaze on Ridgefield Drive

RELATED: One adult dies, two children rescued from Portsmouth house fire

RELATED: One person hospitalized following fire in Norfolk