Firefighters respond to house fire in Indian River section of Chesapeake

Chesapeake firefighters said an electrical spark caused a home to catch on fire Thursday in the 2400 block of Featherbed Drive.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Nov. 25, 2021.

Firefighters said a family was forced to leave their home Thursday morning when it caught on fire by accident in the Indian River area.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it received a call just before 5 a.m. about a house fire that occurred in the 2400 block of Featherbed Drive.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a two-story home with smoke coming from the front door. That's when they went inside and battled the fire, having it under control by 5:10 a.m.

The residents of the home were able to safely evacuate from the home before firefighters arrived -- they were alerted by their smoke detectors.

No one was injured from the incident. The family was able to return to their home once crews cleared it out.