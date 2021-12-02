Firefighters respond to house fire in Indian River section of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Nov. 25, 2021.
Firefighters said a family was forced to leave their home Thursday morning when it caught on fire by accident in the Indian River area.
The Chesapeake Fire Department said it received a call just before 5 a.m. about a house fire that occurred in the 2400 block of Featherbed Drive.
When crews arrived at the scene they found a two-story home with smoke coming from the front door. That's when they went inside and battled the fire, having it under control by 5:10 a.m.
The residents of the home were able to safely evacuate from the home before firefighters arrived -- they were alerted by their smoke detectors.
No one was injured from the incident. The family was able to return to their home once crews cleared it out.
Officials confirmed that the fire was caused by an electrical issue.