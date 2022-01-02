2 displaced after house fire on Kemp Meadow Way in Chesapeake

It started as a vehicle fire in the driveway, then spread to the garage and got inside the house.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department (CFD) said two people are displaced after their house caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 811 Kemp Meadow Way shortly before 3 p.m., in the Greenbrier section of the city.

According to Capt. Steve Bradley, the assistant fire marshal for CFD, the incident started as a vehicle fire in the driveway, then the fire spread to the garage and got inside the house.

Bradley said two people were inside the house when neighbors showed up to let them know their vehicle was on fire.

The fire was brought under control by 3:21 p.m.

No one was injured and the two people displaced are making arrangements for a place to stay.