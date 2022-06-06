3 displaced after house fire on Margaret Drive in Chesapeake

The people who lived there, two adults and a child, weren't home when the fire happened.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three people were displaced after a house on Margaret Drive in Chesapeake caught on fire Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 6:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Margaret Drive, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Minutes later, firefighters arrived and found a single-story house with smoke and flames in the home's garage.

Because of how large the fire was, firefighters started battling the flames from the outside, but were able to move inside to finish it out. The fire was under control by around 7:30 a.m.

No one was hurt in this incident, but the house was significantly damaged.

The people who lived there, two adults and a child, weren't home when the fire happened. The Red Cross will be helping them find a place to stay.