Human remains found near Chesapeake car dealership

A spokesperson with the Chesapeake Police Dept. said someone called about a strong, foul odor near the wooded area behind a Volkswagen dealership.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are working to identify human remains found near a car dealership Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the department, a call came in around 4 p.m. reporting a strong, foul odor near the wooded area behind a Volkswagen dealership.

The dealership is located at the intersection of Paramont Avenue and South Military Highway. That's in the Greenbrier section of the city.

The spokesperson said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a decomposing body at Indian River Park.