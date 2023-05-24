Driver charged after cement mixer overturns on I-464 exit ramp in Chesapeake

Virginia State Police said the driver of a 2005 Mack Mixer cement truck was traveling too fast for the exit ramp, which caused him to lose control.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No one was hurt, but a driver is facing charges after a large truck overturned on an Interstate 464 exit ramp on Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The accident happened at the Pointdexter Street ramp in Chesapeake, troopers said. Based on a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2005 Mack Mixer cement truck was traveling too fast for the exit ramp, which caused him to lose control.

The truck ran off the roadway and overturned.

The driver, 38-year-old Jose Francisco Guilherme Stasiak, wasn't hurt, however, state police charged him with reckless driving, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, and driving without a commercial driver's license.