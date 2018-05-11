CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — One Chesapeake school is using creativity and hands-on activities to help students with reading comprehension.

The 8th graders at Hugo A. Owens Middle School spent the month of October reading Edgar Allen Poe. And to make the 19th century writer’s work relevant in 2018, the teachers organized an educational “SymPOEsium” on Halloween.

Specifically, the day was built around the students’ studying of themes in Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death.”

“We took this classic piece of writing and we modernized it for our students," said English Teacher Lisa Brooks.

Ms. Brooks said the short story is full of symbolism about life and death.

"He's dark, depressed, and you have to dig into his work to really understand the meaning of it," said 8th grader Madie Pedraza.

The “SymPOEsium” was held in various rooms, including the library and the auditorium. Students would rotate into different stations with activities that reflected different themes as told through Poe.

"I'm a visual learner so it's easier to work with it, rather than just hear it," said 8th grader Gabrielle Amerson.

In one station, the students used art skills to make an origami raven. In another, they let loose and wrapped classmates into mummies and learned the Thriller dance.

"Trying to make it positive or Halloween-themed to make it a little more vibrant and bright, rather than dark, gloomy depressing," said 8th grader Eugene Park.

The idea of the SymPOEsium came through a collaborative effort with Great Bridge Middle School, which does something similar.

Plans are in the works to do it again next year.

