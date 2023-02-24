Indian River Library temporarily closes after car crash

After a crash with a truck, an SUV went off the road and struck Indian River Library. Two people were taken to the hospital.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake library is closed for the weekend after a car crashed into the building Friday evening.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, a truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Old Greenbrier Road and Providence Road just after 6:15 p.m.

As a result of the collision, the SUV went off the road and struck Indian River Library.

The driver and the passenger of the SUV were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was unharmed.

"Due to conflicting witness statements, no traffic summonses are being issued at this time," police said.