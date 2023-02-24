Indian River Library temporarily closes after car crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake library is closed for the weekend after a car crashed into the building Friday evening.
According to the Chesapeake Police Department, a truck and an SUV collided at the intersection of Old Greenbrier Road and Providence Road just after 6:15 p.m.
As a result of the collision, the SUV went off the road and struck Indian River Library.
The driver and the passenger of the SUV were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was unharmed.
"Due to conflicting witness statements, no traffic summonses are being issued at this time," police said.
The library will be closed for the weekend for repairs.