Inmate at Chesapeake Correctional Center dies by apparent suicide

The public information coordinator for the sheriff's office said 46-year-old Michael Shawn Hastings was found "hanging in his cell" on March 12.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that an inmate had died by apparent suicide at the Chesapeake Correctional Center.

When deputies found him, they called in-house medics and tried to save his life. EMS was sent to the correctional center, but they couldn't save him either.

He'd been at the jail just under three weeks.

Scott said he was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I or II drug, one count of arresting or impeding the investigation, and one count of obtaining information with the intent to defraud.